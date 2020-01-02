U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for 2 years over 'Age-fraud'

The left-handed opener Manjot Kalra, star of the last edition of the U19 World Cup, has been suspended from 'playing in age category matches for a period of 2 years' by the outgoing DDCA Ombudsman for an alleged age-fraud during his U-16 and U-19 days. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badr Durrez Ahmed passed an order which barred him from playing age-group cricket for two years but more importantly denying him a chance to play Ranji Trophy for this season.

"In the case of Manjot Kalra, he shall submit an undertaking that he shall not be playing in age category matches for a period of 2 years from the date of this order. However, he shall be permitted to play in open category matches as well as club matches/tournaments from the second year," read a judgment. Kalra grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket fraternity with his unbeaten 101-run knock as the Men in Blue chased down the target of 217 in just 38.5 overs to crush Australia by eight wickets in the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

However, for the same offence, Delhi senior team vice-captain Nitish Rana has been let off for the time being with more documents being sought to prove that he fudged his age at the junior level. Another U-19 star pacer Shivam Mavi's case has been referred to the BCCI since he now represents Uttar Pradesh in senior cricket.

"The matter of Shivam Mavi shall be referred to BCCI since Mavi has ceased to play for DDCA," the verdict stated. (ANI)

