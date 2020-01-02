Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dimitrov to ease his way back after injury-hit 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 10:25 IST
Dimitrov to ease his way back after injury-hit 2019

Sydney, Jan 2 (AFP) Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov saw his ranking slump last year as he struggled with a shoulder injury, but the Bulgarian Thursday said he won't push himself too hard, too fast to return to the top of tennis. The 28-year-old was laid low early in the season and was far from his best after he returned to action, although he did reach the US Open and Paris Masters semi-finals.

Dimitrov said 2019, where he failed to win a title, had been "quite a journey". "It's going to be a year that I remember for the rest of my life," he said in Sydney ahead of the inaugural ATP Cup team event, his warm-up for the Australian Open Grand Slam.

"Yeah, the body checks out pretty good right now. I'm still monitoring a lot of my work, a lot that I'm going through. "I kind of pace myself in the right way. I'm not in a rush, which is also a good thing." The shoulder problem was Dimitrov's first major injury and he said he plans to limit the number of tournaments he plays, particularly early in the season.

"I'm not going to force myself to play too many tournaments early on and really look after the body. That's the number one thing," said Dimitrov, now ranked 20. "Clearly I haven't competed for almost the past four months of the year, and so that itself brought a lot of doubts, and dropping a lot in the ranking and so on.

"But at the same time, I was able to kind of recover as quick as possible, and hopefully now I'm at a place that can only get better. I'm really going to focus on that." He is not only playing for Bulgaria at the ATP Cup, but captaining the team, a new experience that he is relishing. "It's challenging, no doubt about it," he said.

"It's always been a dream of mine to always be kind of on the other end, and I think to be a coach is never easy. "I don't know if I'm going to be a good coach. I can only share my experience, my thoughts with the guys."

The ATP Cup, which starts Friday, features 24 nations split into six groups across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with eight of them emerging from the round-robin to compete in the knockout phase. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed a dramatic escape to Lebanon. P...

NCLAT adjourns Tata-Mistry case hearing over petition filed by Registrar of Companies seeking modification in its order to Friday.

NCLAT adjourns Tata-Mistry case hearing over petition filed by Registrar of Companies seeking modification in its order to Friday....

Delhi factory building collapses after fire, people trapped: Officials

Several people, including firefighters, are trapped under the debris of a factory that collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhis Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, officials said. A rescue operation is underway and the police, fire brigade p...

Maha: Six duped of Rs 5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

Six people in Maharashtras Thane city have been duped of Rs 5.04 lakh allegedly from persons posing as Paytm employees, an official said on Thursday. One of the complainants told the police that on December 29, he got a call from a person,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020