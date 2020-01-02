Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI to set up medical panel and hire social media expert for under-fire NCA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:25 IST
BCCI to set up medical panel and hire social media expert for under-fire NCA
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

The National Cricket Academy, which has often been criticised for its handling of players' injuries, is set to get the help of a BCCI medical panel and a dedicated social media department as part of its overall revamp plan. The need for a medical panel was discussed at the NCA's recent meeting which was attended by all the BCCI-officer bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly and NCA cricket head Rahul Dravid.

The development comes after the criticism the NCA drew for the injury management of leading India players, including Wriddhiman Saha and more recently Bhuvneshwar Kumar. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah added to the NCA's woes by choosing personal rehabilitation over recovering in Bengaluru.

"The BCCI will consult a London-based clinic, Fortius, for setting up its medical panel," a top BCCI official told PTI. Head of fast bowling, a position which has been lying vacant for a long time, will also be filled soon.

That person will be in charge of setting up a fast bowling program at the NCA. The board will also hire a nutrition head for the Bengaluru-based facility. As the NCA has mainly been in the news for all the wrong seasons and there is no official communication coming out of it.

A social media manager will come on board to provide regular updates on the happenings inside the facility. The move could also go a long way in repairing NCA's reputation, the Board official added. The NCA had failed to detect Bhuvneshwar's sports hernia and was also at the receiving end of criticism when it came to light that Bumrah and Hardik were taking outside help for their recovery rather relying on the NCA staff.

Going forward, Ganguly has already made it clear that NCA will be the primary centre for cricketing development programs in the country and all India players will have to go to Bengaulru for rehabilitation. He also expects the new NCA facility to be ready in 18 months' time.

The other recruitment, which will be done soon, is the head of data analytics. The NCA will also be conducting Level 2 and Level 3 coaching courses at its premises with state associations footing the bill for their respectively coaches.

"Coach development consultants" will also be hired on requirement basis. Utmost caution will be taken while issuing medical updates on the Indian players with vetting of the information done by the team management as well as the NCA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Flights delayed due to fog in Indore

Owing to poor weather conditions, some flights from Indore to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed on Thursday morning. Indigo flight 6E 6013 departing to Delhi was delayed by 50 minutes.Another Indigo flight 6E 655 departing to Mumbai was delayed...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said. The main portion of the helicopter la...

Gold imports dip 7 pc in Apr-Nov to USD 20.57 bn

Indias gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit CAD, fell about 7 per cent to USD 20.57 billion during April-November period of the ongoing financial year, according to the commerce ministry data. Imports of the yel...

7 killed in road accidents in Odisha

At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and as many seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kendrapara, Ganjam, Balasore and Rayagada districts of Odisha since Wednesday, police said. At least two persons were killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020