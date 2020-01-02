Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djokovic, Nadal lead calls for ATP Cup, Davis Cup to merge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:25 IST
Djokovic, Nadal lead calls for ATP Cup, Davis Cup to merge

Brisbane, Jan 2 (AFP) Superstars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said Thursday there was little point in having two men's team tennis competitions so close together and suggested the new ATP Cup should merge with the Davis Cup. The ATP Cup is about to kick off its inaugural edition, replacing a number of previous Australian Open warm-up tournaments.

It comes six weeks after the revamped Davis Cup, which also has countries playing each other in a round-robin format, was held in Madrid. Canadian Denis Shapovalov suggested Thursday that the two events -- one run by the men's tour, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the other by the International Tennis Federation -- should combine.

"It's a really similar event and it's literally back-to-back from the other one, so it's a little bit of a weird sensation coming from what felt like the world championships coming to play another world championship," Shapovalov said. "So for me I don't see why they, the ATP and ITF can't combine, can't join, can't come to some agreement and make just one, really unique and special tournament for everyone." When asked about the Canadian's comments, Djokovic, who heads the ATP players' council, agreed.

"We need to have one Super World Cup event, whatever you want to call it," he said. "That's not going to happen next year as well. But if the two sides, the ITF, the Davis Cup, and the ATP get together very quickly, it can happen possibly for 2022.

"I hope it will happen because it's kind of hard to get top players to commit to play both events, the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup. "And it's six weeks apart, so they're not really helping each other in terms of marketing, in terms of the value of the event."

- 'Two competitions is too much' - ==================================

Djokovic's concerns were shared by world number one Nadal, who also questioned the timing of the events. "Yeah, is confusing to have two World Cups of tennis in one month. For me personally that's not the ideal situation for our sport, but that's how it works today," he said in Perth.

Asked if the two should be combined into one world championship, he replied: "I think that tennis deserves something like this." France's Nicolas Mahut also said having two men's team competitions was "too much". "Obviously, we don't need two competitions the same way. Two team competitions is too much," he said.

Djokovic does not normally play in Australia before the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne, but he will use the ATP Cup to prepare for his attempt to win an eighth Australian Open crown. "The Australian Open courts, Melbourne Park was always very suitable to my game, and I can't wait to go back there," he said.

"Obviously, that's probably my most successful court in my career, in my life, so I love playing there." Djokovic's first match in the ATP Cup will be against South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Saturday, while Nadal is set to face Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on the same day.

"For me, that is a tough start to the season," said Nadal. "The great things, the only way to build important things is with daily work.

"So we (Spain) need to take care about our first tie against Georgia, and that's the only thing that is in our mind, just try to be ready for this one." (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield sales down 13 pc at 50,416 units in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported 13 percent decline in total sales at 50,416 units in December. The company had registered total sales of 58,278 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domest...

UPDATE 5-Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.The main portion of the helicopter l...

40-year-old person found killed by elephant

40-year-old person found killed by elephant Erode, Jan 2 PTI A 40-year-old person has been trampledto death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR,forest officials said on ThursdayOn Wednesday night, the body of an unidentifi...

Vaishno Devi footfall in 2019 lowest in 3 years: Shrine Board

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, situated at the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi, recorded its lowest arrival of pilgrims in three years in 2019 with less than 79.5 lakhs devotees visiting the temple, Shrine Board officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020