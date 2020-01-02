Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-ATP Cup kicks off revamped Australian season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:40 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-ATP Cup kicks off revamped Australian season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic - the top two men's players in the world - will kick off a revamped Australian tennis summer on Friday with the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup team event. The ATP Cup will see 24 nations contesting in Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney over 10 days for the first time and will give the top men's players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open.

To accommodate the $15 million ATP Cup, which also offers 750 ranking points, the year's first Grand Slam has been pushed back from its usual mid-month start by a week and will kick off at Melbourne Park from Jan. 20. The participating teams for the event have been determined by the singles ranking of their best player and accordingly all top seven players in the world, barring Swiss great Roger Federer have arrived in Australia.

Federer pulled out of the event to spend more time with his family. Britain's Andy Murray and Japan's Kei Nishikori are other notable absentees due to injury. Australian Open holder Djokovic will make his ATP Cup debut for Serbia against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday while Nadal will lead Spain into action against Georgia in Perth on the same day.

"We spend quality time and it's fun, because the concept of ATP Cup is a team concept, team format, and so it does give us an opportunity to represent our country and be a part of the team, which is not something that we do experience throughout the year very often," Djokovic told reporters. DAVIS CUP SIMILARITY

The tournament, however, comes just six weeks after the inaugural edition of the revamped Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation's flagship event, which was similar in nature and question remains if the two can co-exist in the future. The Davis Cup was held in November in Madrid's La Caja Magica with 18 nations playing a week-long soccer World Cup-style showpiece and Djokovic, the president of the ATP's Player Council, has led calls for a merger of the two tournaments.

The new ATP event has also had major implications for the other tennis events in Australia that have traditionally been used by players to prepare for the year's first Grand Slam. The ATP Cup left no room in the revamped tennis calendar for the mixed-gender Hopman Cup, which is popular with players and has traditionally served as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

With Brisbane hosting matches in the ATP Cup, next week's Brisbane International will be a women's only tournament while Sydney International - one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world dating back to 1885 - has also gone missing. Sydney's loss proved to be Adelaide's gain as the city will host the Adelaide International from Jan. 12, where Djokovic and women's world number one Ash Barty are the top draws.

ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will also play in Adelaide. Sydney, which will host both the knockout stage of the ATP Cup and the group stage, also has to deal with apprehensions about smoke from the deadly conflagrations impacting play.

Great Britain team captain Tim Henman said those concerns were ultimately not the priority. "In the context of what this country is going through with the bushfires and for us having to deal with perhaps slightly poor air quality, I think right there is the perspective," he told reporters. "I don't envisage it being a problem at all."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chile economic activity declines 3.3% in November as mining falls

Chiles economic activity dropped 3.3 in November, the central bank said on Thursday, led by a decline in mining activity, as the impact of nearly two months of unrest began to register in the worlds top copper producer.The IMACEC economic a...

3 women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Berlin, Jan 2 AP Three women are under investigation for launching paper sky lanterns for New Years that apparently ignited a devastating fire at a German zoo, killing more than 30 animals, officials said Thursday. The three local women a ...

Airtel launches 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh

As part of its deepening pan-India 4G network deployment, Bharti Airtel Airtel today launched its high-speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh. Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages an...

MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as speculative. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020