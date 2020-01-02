Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayank rewarded for hard work, his absence from Karnataka is opportunity for others: Karun

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:44 IST
Mayank rewarded for hard work, his absence from Karnataka is opportunity for others: Karun
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Mayank Agarwal's absence from their crucial Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai will be an opportunity for others to prove themselves, said Karnataka skipper Karun Nair, who attributed the India Test opener's success to years of consistent hard work. Karnataka will miss the services of Mayank as he is set to leave for New Zealand with the A team on January 10 and BCCI has requested to exempt him from the upcoming Ranji game.

"Mayank is big player, but it (his absence) opens an opportunity for someone else to come and grab their chance," said Nair, who has played six Test matches for India. In his short-international career, Mayank has already scored two double hundreds and Nair, who has watched the India Test opener from close quarters since his fledging days, on Thursday paid glowing tribute.

"I think, Mayank has always been a hard-working cricketer, so I think it was high time that the hard work paid off," Nair said. "It is just to do with his hard-work that he (Agarwal) is doing well now and I don't think he has changed much at all.

"It is just that with the runs that he got, his confidence also improved and then as batsman confidence plays such a big role, it is all down to his hard work (rather) consistent hard-work that he is reaping the rewards." The 28-year-old Mayank has played nine Test matches so far, scoring 872 runs, with three hundred and as many fifties. He has hit two double hundreds, with the highest score of 243 versus Bangladesh at Indore.

Nair, himself has a triple hundred to his name for India but he last played a Test way back in March 2017 against Australia in Dharamshala. "For me, it is about playing each game at a time and trying to contribute as much as I can to Karnataka and try to win games for Karnataka," he said.

"And that is what I am trying to do this season and looking forward to trying and contribute more with the bat and as captain, so that we can go on and win games and all of us are looking to win the Ranji Trophy, so that's our ultimate goal." Asked if he is looking beyond that, Nair quipped, "Not really, because it is important for me first to concentrate on what's happening over here and whatever has to happen, I have no control over it. My only focus is to do well here and contribute to Karnataka."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chile economic activity declines 3.3% in November as mining falls

Chiles economic activity dropped 3.3 in November, the central bank said on Thursday, led by a decline in mining activity, as the impact of nearly two months of unrest began to register in the worlds top copper producer.The IMACEC economic a...

3 women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Berlin, Jan 2 AP Three women are under investigation for launching paper sky lanterns for New Years that apparently ignited a devastating fire at a German zoo, killing more than 30 animals, officials said Thursday. The three local women a ...

Airtel launches 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh

As part of its deepening pan-India 4G network deployment, Bharti Airtel Airtel today launched its high-speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh. Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages an...

MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as speculative. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020