Manchester United deserved to lose: Harry Maguire

After facing defeat against Arsenal, Manchester United's Harry Maguire said that they did not play well and deserved to lose.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:07 IST
Manchester United deserved to lose: Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire. Image Credit: ANI

After facing defeat against Arsenal, Manchester United's Harry Maguire said that they did not play well and deserved to lose. Arsenal defeated the Red Devils 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored for the Gunners in the eighth and forty-second minute respectively.

"We had chances in the second half, but we deserved to lose. We weren't good enough and we'll improve for next week," the clubs official website quoted Maguire as saying. The 26-year-old said that the side needs to work on the basics.

"When we're not playing great we've got to do the basics well and doing the basics is heading the ball out of your box and keeping the ball out of your net," he said. Manchester United will take on Norwich City on January 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

