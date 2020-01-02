Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga to head for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who became the first Indian to win a gold at the Youth Olympic Games, is now preparing for a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 17-year-old weightlifter from Mizoram has been making it to the headlines as he recently clinched a silver medal in men's 67 kg weightlifting category at the 6th International Qatar Cup with the total lift of 306 kg that broke 27 records in total.

Jeremy from Aizawl has been the recent talk among the public for his outstanding performance in sports, who won gold in the first and second edition of the Khelo India Games and the athlete competed in the 62kg and 67kg categories in both the editions respectively. "I started weightlifting in the year 2012. Before that, I used to play boxing as my father is a boxing champion. In the year 2012, I used to undergo training in an academy in our village but in January, the same year, I gave my first trial at Army Sports Institute in Pune and continued my training."

The young lad clinched the first silver at the EGAT's Cup International Weightlifting Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Presently, the proud of north-east is eyeing on to settle a berth in the Tokyo Olympic 2020.

"In 2016, I played at the national level. After that, I went to NIS, Patiala, for training. I am still continuing in the Indian camp. In India, I am at first position in my category and a first record holder at the Youth World and Youth Asia championships." "Presently, I am preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic," Jeremy said, who is currently undergoing rigorous training at Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

Father of Jeremy, Lalneihtlunga, who himself is a sportsperson, is extremely supportive and is indeed a proud father as the son is bringing fame and is fulfilling his dreams by representing the country in various weightlifting championships. "We stay in a government complex. Earlier he used to play boxing but started weightlifting in 2012. He always used to say to us that weightlifting is his goal and that he will achieve it big. We as a family always support him as much as we can. He is undergoing training in Patiala. We hope that he gets to play in the Tokyo Olympic," said a proud father.

Moreover, the young sportsman represented India in 2018 at the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. As the list goes, he also went on to win a gold and a silver in Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship, respectively. Jeremy has steadily been improving since switching his weight category to 62kg. (ANI)

