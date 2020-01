FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v England, second test

Factbox on the second test between South Africa and England, which begins on Friday: WHEN?

Jan. 3-7 (10.30 a.m local time/0830 GMT) WHERE?

Newlands, Cape Town (25,000 capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe) SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 3 Coach: Mark Boucher

Captain: Faf du Plessis Team (likely): Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

ENGLAND World ranking: 4

Coach: Chris Silverwood Captain: Joe Root

Team (likely): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. PREVIOUS CAPE TOWN TESTS

1889 - England won by an innings and 202 runs 1892 - England won by an innings and 189 runs

1896 - England won by an innings and 33 runs 1899 - England won by 210 runs

1906 - England won by four wickets 1906 - South Africa won by an innings and 16 runs

1910 - South Africa won by four wickets 1910 - England won by nine wickets

1923 - England won by one wicket 1927-28 - England won by 87 runs

1931 - Match drawn 1938-39 - Match drawn

1949 - Match drawn 1957 - England won by 312 runs

1965 - Match drawn 1996 - South Africa won by 10 wickets

2000 - South Africa won by an innings and 37 runs 2005 - South Africa won by 196 runs

2010 - Match drawn 2016 - Match drawn (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.