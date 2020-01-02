Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-LARSEN/ Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who in 1956 pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. TENNIS-CLIJSTERS/

Kids first, tournaments second, says comeback queen Clijsters Four-times Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/ Three fans arrested for alleged homophobic and racist abuse at Brighton v Chelsea

Three fans were arrested for alleged "unacceptable abuse" during Brighton & Hove Albion's 1-1 home draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on New Year's Day, the south coast-based Premier League club said on Thursday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Sheffield United Liverpool play Sheffield United in the Premier League.

2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/ (PIX)

Soccer-Xhaka to stay at Arsenal, says Arteta Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has said Granit Xhaka will stay at the club after the Swiss midfielder produced a gritty performance to help his side to a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

2 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev are expected to feature on day one. 3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions second round Second-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

3 Jan CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground 3 Jan

