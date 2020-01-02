Report: Coveted McDaniels sets Jan. 10 HC interviews

January 10 will be interview day for all suitors coveting an audience with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Per NFL Network, McDaniels scheduled interviews with at least three NFL teams considering the 43-year-old as a candidate to be their head coach. That includes the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys are also expected to have interest in McDaniels if Jason Garrett's contract, which expires Jan. 14, is not renewed. McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10. He backed out of an agreement to be head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, opting instead to remain an assistant to Bill Belichick in New England.

NFL rules prohibit McDaniels from interviewing with other teams this week during wild-card round preparations. The Ohio native is considered a favorite to take over the Browns, who fired first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey. The management opening makes it possible McDaniels and Patriots' personnel executive Nick Caserio, also from Ohio, could join the Browns as a package deal.

The Panthers and Giants are also reportedly set to interview Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, among others. The next Browns coach will be the team's fourth since 2018.

