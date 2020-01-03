Report: White Sox sign OF Robert to 6-year, $50M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract with top outfield prospect Luis Robert on Thursday, ESPN reported. The contract includes $20 million club options for both 2026 and 2027, with a $2 million buyout on the options, per the report.

Robert, 22, batted .328 with 32 home runs, 36 stolen bases and 92 RBIs in 122 games across three minor-league levels in 2019. He added 11 triples, 31 doubles and 108 runs with Class-A Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

A native of Cuba, Robert defected in 2016. He originally signed with the White Sox in May 2017, receiving a $26 million signing bonus. --Field Level Media

