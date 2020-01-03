Left Menu
Snyder: Rivera will change Redskins' culture

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder introduced head coach Ron Rivera on Thursday, vowing that he is the man to return the foundering franchise to its glory days. "What the Redskins have needed is a culture change, someone that can bring a winning culture to our organization," Snyder said. "It starts and ends with a head coach."

Several current and past Redskins were in the audience when Rivera was introduced officially as the seventh permanent head coach hired by Snyder since he bought the team in 1999. Rivera, fired earlier this season by the Carolina Panthers, said both Snyder and the roster -- a mix of promising youngsters and veteran leaders -- sold him on the job. "I told them I don't want to go through a five-year rebuilding process, because quite frankly I don't have the patience," the coach said. Multiple reports said he received a five-year contract.

Rivera said Snyder told him, "'Coach, I want this to be the last job you have in the NFL. I want you to go from coaching the Redskins to collecting Social Security.' I turn 58 next week, so I said that sounds pretty good to me." Discussions with Snyder convinced Rivera -- whose name was raised in connection with other open coaching jobs -- that the Redskins were a good fit.

"We went through every aspect of the organization," Rivera said. "... I spent a lot of time getting to know the organization. I talked about my plan and what I wanted to do." Rivera was fired by Carolina on Dec. 3 after a loss -- to the Redskins -- dropped the Panthers to 5-7. His tenure in Charlotte included a 76-63-1 record, four playoff appearances and an appearance in Super Bowl 50. He was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, who finished the season after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start. The Redskins haven't been to the playoffs since 2015 and haven't won a Super Bowl since the 1991 season. He becomes the 29th coach in Redskins history and the latest in the line hired by Snyder. The others: Marty Schottenheimer (2001), Steve Spurrier (2002-03), Joe Gibbs (2004-07), Jim Zorn (2008-09), Mike Shanahan (2010-13) and Gruden (2014-19).

