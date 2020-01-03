Vikings LB Kendricks practices, mum on status

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to the practice field Thursday for the first time since injuring his quad Dec. 23, getting listed as a limited participant. That marked significant progress after Kendricks missed the team's last five practices, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for Sunday's wild-card playoff game at New Orleans.

Asked separately if he'll play, both Kendricks and head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters, "We'll see." Kendricks avoided several questions about his injury, declining to offer details. The 27-year-old was hurt in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers and sat out Sunday's regular-season finale. Zimmer said on Wednesday he thinks sitting out last week helped Kendricks' chances to play against the Saints.

Kendricks tied Luke Kuechly and Demario Davis for the league-league among linebackers with 12 pass breakups this season. He added 110 tackles and two forced fumbles, ranking as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded linebacker. Sitting out Thursday's practice were nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee), defensive end Stephen Weatherly (illness) and safety Andrew Sendejo (illness), all three of whom also sat out Wednesday. Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) was downgraded from a full participant to a limited participant.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.