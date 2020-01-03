Texans WR Fuller a 'game-time decision' vs. Bills

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien labeled wide receiver Will Fuller V as a "game-time decision" for this weekend's AFC wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills. O'Brien provided that label prior to Fuller being limited in practice for the third straight day on Thursday.

Fuller is working his way back from a groin injury sustained during the Texans' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21. The 25-year-old sat out Houston's 35-14 setback to the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale. NFL Network reporter James Palmer, however, doesn't sound as confident as O'Brien in Fuller being able to suit up against the Bills on Saturday.

"I'm told by multiple sources that it's going to be a real long shot for Fuller to play," Palmer wrote on Twitter. "Obviously they'll keep working him to see if there's a chance he can go." Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019.

Defensive end J.J. Watt returned to a full practice on Thursday. He was limited Wednesday, his first day in pads since returning from a torn pectoral muscle. O'Brien was asked before Thursday's practice how the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has looked.

"Good. I think the whole team has really been locked in," O'Brien said. "We've had -- everybody's been out there that's been able to be out there. We've had good practices. J.J.'s been right in there and performing his role to the best of his ability, and I think everybody's been locked in." Wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle), linebacker Jacob Martin and tight end Jordan Thomas (illness) were listed as full participants Thursday.

Cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles) and tight end Jordan Akins were listed as limited participants. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

