Canadiens acquire Scandella from Sabres, send Reilly to Sens

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and sent fellow defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in another trade. The Canadiens sent a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to the Sabres to complete the deal for Scandella, who is a Montreal native.

Montreal then secured the services of forward Andrew Sturtz and a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Senators in exchange for Reilly. Scandella, 29, has collected three goals, six assists and eight penalty minutes in 31 games this season. He has recorded 41 goals, 92 assists and 219 penalty minutes in 549 career games with the Minnesota Wild and Sabres.

Reilly, 26, has four assists and six penalty minutes in 14 games with the Canadiens this season. He has posted seven goals and 34 assists in 174 career games with the Wild and Canadiens. "Mike Reilly has proven to be a strong-skating defenseman," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "Given our recent injury issues on defense, Mike is someone upon whom the coaching staff will be able to rely on as an experienced NHL player while we continue with the development of our young prospects."

Sturtz, 25, has scored one goal and set up another in 14 games with Belleville of the American Hockey League. --Field Level Media

