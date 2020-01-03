Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL notebook: Sabres trade Scandella, add Frolik on busy day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 07:17 IST
NHL notebook: Sabres trade Scandella, add Frolik on busy day
Image Credit: pixabay

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and sent fellow defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in another trade. The Sabres weren't done trading as well, as they acquired forward Michael Frolik from Calgary and sent the Flames the fourth-round pick of the 2020 NHL Draft that they received to complete the deal for Scandella.

Montreal then secured the services of forward Andrew Sturtz and a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Senators in exchange for Reilly. Scandella, 29, has collected three goals, six assists and eight penalty minutes in 31 games this season. The Montreal native has recorded 41 goals, 92 assists and 219 penalty minutes in 549 career games with the Minnesota Wild and Sabres.

--Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 by the NHL for his comments regarding the officiating in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The league also put Tortorella on notice that he was being assessed a conditional $25,000 fine. If he has another act of "similar inappropriate behavior" through Dec. 29, 2020, the NHL will collect the money.

Tortorella lambasted the officials after the game, contending an additional 1.1 seconds should have been put back on the clock nearing the end of the overtime period. It wasn't, and a Zach Werenski goal that would have been the game winner was waved off because time had expired. --Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, coach Claude Julien told reporters.

Gallagher was injured during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Missing Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning will end his streak of playing in 229 consecutive games. The 27-year-old Gallagher has 15 goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season. He ranks second on the squad in goals and points (32).

--New Jersey Devils rookie forward Jack Hughes was ruled out against the host New York Islanders with an upper-body injury, interim coach Alain Nasreddine announced. Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, participated in the morning skate and is considered day-to-day by Nasreddine.

The 18-year-old Hughes has collected six goals, 10 assists and six penalty minutes in 36 games for the Devils. -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...

Burns, Sharks slip by Penguins in OT

Brent Burns scored a power-play goal at 202 of overtime Thursday to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless third period, the Sharks went to a four-on-three man-advantage in overtime when ...

Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad, the Pentagon said Thursday.General Soleimani was active...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020