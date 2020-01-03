NHL notebook: Sabres trade Scandella, add Frolik on busy day

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and sent fellow defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in another trade. The Sabres weren't done trading as well, as they acquired forward Michael Frolik from Calgary and sent the Flames the fourth-round pick of the 2020 NHL Draft that they received to complete the deal for Scandella.

Montreal then secured the services of forward Andrew Sturtz and a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Senators in exchange for Reilly. Scandella, 29, has collected three goals, six assists and eight penalty minutes in 31 games this season. The Montreal native has recorded 41 goals, 92 assists and 219 penalty minutes in 549 career games with the Minnesota Wild and Sabres.

--Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 by the NHL for his comments regarding the officiating in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The league also put Tortorella on notice that he was being assessed a conditional $25,000 fine. If he has another act of "similar inappropriate behavior" through Dec. 29, 2020, the NHL will collect the money.

Tortorella lambasted the officials after the game, contending an additional 1.1 seconds should have been put back on the clock nearing the end of the overtime period. It wasn't, and a Zach Werenski goal that would have been the game winner was waved off because time had expired. --Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, coach Claude Julien told reporters.

Gallagher was injured during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Missing Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning will end his streak of playing in 229 consecutive games. The 27-year-old Gallagher has 15 goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season. He ranks second on the squad in goals and points (32).

--New Jersey Devils rookie forward Jack Hughes was ruled out against the host New York Islanders with an upper-body injury, interim coach Alain Nasreddine announced. Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, participated in the morning skate and is considered day-to-day by Nasreddine.

The 18-year-old Hughes has collected six goals, 10 assists and six penalty minutes in 36 games for the Devils. -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.