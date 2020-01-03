Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks' Clowney still out; Diggs upgraded

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seattle
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 07:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 07:34 IST
Seahawks' Clowney still out; Diggs upgraded
Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed practice again on Thursday, putting his status for Sunday's wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia in doubt. Clowney has battled a core-muscle injury for much of the season, missing three games over a five-week span before returning for last Sunday's regular-season finale against San Francisco. He is expected to have surgery after the season, but has delayed it in hopes of continuing to play.

Head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic Monday about Clowney's availability, then told reporters Wednesday that Clowney was "doing the best he can" to suit up Sunday. Also absent for the second straight day were left tackle Duane Brown (knee, biceps), left guard Mike Iupati (neck), linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) and wideouts Jaron Brown (knee) and Malik Turner (concussion).

Jaron Brown is unlikely to be available after having minor surgery on his meniscus late in the regular season, while Kendricks is out after tearing his ACL in the regular-season finale. It's unclear if Iupati will be healthy enough to play. On the positive side, safety Quandre Diggs returned to a full practice for the first time since he was hurt in Week 15 at Carolina. Diggs, who was limited on Wednesday, sounded optimistic about suiting up against the Eagles.

Also returning to practice was center Joey Hunt, who got in a limited session after sitting out Wednesday with a fibula injury. Hunt has been starting since Week 9 after Justin Britt was lost for the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...

Burns, Sharks slip by Penguins in OT

Brent Burns scored a power-play goal at 202 of overtime Thursday to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless third period, the Sharks went to a four-on-three man-advantage in overtime when ...

Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad, the Pentagon said Thursday.General Soleimani was active...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020