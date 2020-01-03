Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks outlast Blackhawks to win sixth straight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 11:31 IST
Canucks outlast Blackhawks to win sixth straight
Image Credit: pixabay

Adam Gaudette scored the game winner while J.T. Miller collected four points as the Vancouver Canucks claimed their sixth straight win with a 7-5 home-ice victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. With overtime looming, Gaudette gained the puck near the boards, went to the slot and sent a wrist shot that found the mark with 4:11 left on the clock.

Bo Horvat rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal to cap a three-point game. Elias Pettersson also had three points for the Canucks, who received a 28-save outing from goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Both clubs blew leads before the second intermission in a see-saw affair. Miller opened the scoring when he capped off an excellent shift by the hosts by deflecting Horvat's long shot at the 5:04 mark of the first period, but Connor Murphy tied the game when he one-timed a loose puck from the right face-off dot exactly 14 minutes into the clash.

After Tanner Pearson deflected a shot to restore Vancouver's lead 2:48 into the second period, the Blackhawks scored three times four minutes apart to move ahead by a 4-2 count. David Kampf's long wrist shot from the high slot evened the count at the 4:15 mark, after which Patrick Kane put the visitors ahead with a power-play goal -- a one-timer from the top of the right circle. Then Jonathan Toews put Chicago ahead by a 4-2 score when his cross-ice pass ricocheted off Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes at 8:17.

However, the hosts responded to tie the score again. Hughes blasted a point shot for the power-play goal to make it a one-goal game at 10:20 of the period, and Pettersson scored 85 seconds later with a one-timer from the slot to make it a 4-4 game. The roller coaster didn't end there. After Horvat put the Canucks ahead with a fortunate bounce 8:10 into the third period, Kane potted his second of the night -- a one-timer from below the right face-off circle -- with 6:16 remaining in regulation.

Lehner stopped 30 shots for the Blackhawks, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pacioretty, Golden Knights hold off Flyers

Max Pacioretty scored two goals, Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves, including one on a penalty shot, as the Vegas Golden Knights won their third straight game, 5-4, over the Philadelphia Fly...

Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani - TV

Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.The Foreign Ministry summoned a Swiss diplomat in Tehran and ...

Greece, Israel and Cyprus call Turkey's planned Libya deployment 'dangerous escalation'

Turkeys bill allowing troop deployment in Libya marks a dangerous escalation in the North African countrys civil war and severely threatens stability in the region, a joint statement by Greece, Israel, and Cyprus said late on Thursday. This...

Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole Alisha Wainwright, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020