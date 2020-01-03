Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite George's injury, Clippers down Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:08 IST
Despite George's injury, Clippers down Pistons
Image Credit: Flickr

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and Lou Williams scored 22, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons 126-112 on Thursday night despite playing without Paul George in the second half. Kawhi Leonard posted 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Clippers, while Maurice Harkless and JaMychal Green chipped in 12 points apiece.

Ivica Zubac had four blocks to go along with eight points. Harrell also had four blocks, among 11 for the team. George failed to return after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring. He finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in 16 minutes.

Bruce Brown led the Pistons with 15 points. Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Christian Wood, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk each scored 14 points for Detroit, which had nine players reach double figures. The Pistons lost for the eighth time in nine games. Without him, the Clippers still managed to blow the game open in the third quarter. After building a 10-point lead early in the third, the Clippers used a 16-3 surge after a bucket inside by Harrell for a 97-74 lead with 2:34 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles outscored Detroit 37-16 in the third for a 106-79 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Pistons never recovered. The Clippers, who trailed by as many as nine in the second quarter, used a 17-7 run to close the half for a 69-63 at the break. Both teams scored at least 30 points in each of the first two quarters.

Los Angeles outshot Detroit 55.6 percent to 47.9 percent from the floor in the first half. For the game, the Clippers connected on 54.3 percent of their shots to 42.6 percent for the Pistons. The Clippers improved to 15-3 at home, while the Pistons fell to 4-13 on the road.

The Pistons played without former Clipper Blake Griffin, out with left knee soreness, and Markieff Morris, who is recovering from a sprained left foot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's revolutionary guards, anti-U.S. forces will avenge Soleimani -IRGC spokesman

Irans Revolutionary Guards and anti-U.S. forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, a Guards spokesman told Iranian state television on Friday. The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Irani...

Man commits suicide on metro's Yellow Line, services delayed

A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metros Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA ...

Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent

Guangzhou RF have announced the departure of Dragan Stojkovic from his role as head coach at the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent on Friday. Stojkovic spent four-and-a-half seasons in Guangzhou after replacing Cosmin Contra midwa...

Four airmen killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

A Sri Lankan Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous area of Haputhale on Friday, killing four airmen, military officials said. The Chinese-built Air Force fixed-wing Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in the mounta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020