Ranaji Trophy: Shubhman Gill refuses to leave field after being given out, umpire overturns decision

A controversy erupted in the Ranaji Trophy match on Friday when Punjab opener Shubman Gill refused to leave the field after being given out by the umpire. The incident happened during the ongoing match between Punjab and Delhi at the IS Bindra Stadium here.

Gill argued with the umpire and refused to leave the field after he was given out caught behind. The match referee then intervened and there was ten minutes of stoppage in the play.

"The umpire had given him out but he refused to leave the field and argued with umpire. Then umpire changed his decision and the match referee also stepped on to the field to sort out things. It took around 10 minutes," a DDCA source told ANI. "There was no walkout by the team and the players stayed on the ground itself," the source added.

The 20-year-old Punjab opener was eventually dismissed by Simarjeet Singh after scoring 23 runs of 41 balls. In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.