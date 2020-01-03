Left Menu
BBL: Chris Lynn stars as Heat trump Hurricanes by 31 runs

Chris Lynn starred with the bat as Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday.

  Updated: 03-01-2020 17:17 IST
BBL: Chris Lynn stars as Heat trump Hurricanes by 31 runs
Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn in action against Hobart Hurricanes

Chris Lynn starred with the bat as Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday. Chasing a target of 213 runs, Hurricanes got off to a quickfire start as openers D'Arcy Short and Caleb Jewell put on 46 for the first wicket inside five overs. However, Heat came back strongly in the match as Mark Steketee dismissed Jewell (27).

Ben McDermott then joined Short at the crease and the duo did not allow the asking run-rate to soar. Both the batsmen scored 33 runs in tandem, but their partnership was broken in the 10th over as McDermott (23) was sent back to the pavilion by Ben Cutting. Soon after, set batsman Short (25) was dismissed by Matthew Renshaw, reducing Hurricanes to 83/3. David Miller's (23) stay at the crease was cut short and the Hurricanes were facing an uphill battle.

After losing Miller, Hurricanes lost the plot and was quickly reduced to 140/7 in the 16th over. In the end, the hosts lost the match by 31 runs. Earlier Lynn's knock of 88 runs from just 55 balls propelled Brisbane Heat to 212/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Batting first, Heat lost its opening wicket with just 15 runs on the board as Tom Banton (8) was sent back to the pavilion by Riley Meredith in the second over of the innings. Lynn then joined Max Bryant at the crease and the duo put on 95 runs for the second wicket. Both batsmen milked runs and piled more misery on the opponents.

Hurricanes finally got the breakthrough in the 11th over as Bryant (65) was sent back to the pavilion by Short. Matthew Renshaw played a quickfire cameo of 30 runs, but it was Lynn and Cutting, who ensured that Heat went past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Brisbane Heat 212/3 (Chris Lynn 88*, Max Bryant 65, Riley Meredith 1-38) defeated Hobart Hurricanes 181/9 (George Bailey 28, Clive Rose 27, Jack Prestwidge 2-16) by 31 runs. (ANI)

