Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shubman argues with umpire after being given "out", Ranji match vs Delhi halted for 10 mins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 17:21 IST
Shubman argues with umpire after being given "out", Ranji match vs Delhi halted for 10 mins
Image Credit:

Rising star of Indian cricket Shubman Gill was embroiled in a controversy when his dismissal was overturned after an argument with the on-field umpire during Punjab's Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi on Friday, leading to stoppage of play for around 10 minutes. The current white-ball captain of the India A team refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.

Showing dissent to the umpire's decision is a breach of the 'Code of Conduct' and there is a possibility that match referee P Ranganathan will have a word with the player. He could either be let off with a warning or charged with a Level 1 offence. Gill was batting on 10 then. He didn't last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team's score on 60.

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI. Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana denied any such move.

"Our vice-captain (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added. DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said: "The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that's why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed. We are not filing any official complaint as the matter is closed for us."

Senior Punjab Cricket Association official GS Walia said Gill didn't use any cuss words during his argument with the umpire. "He just told the umpire that he had not nicked the ball. All of us have seen Shubman, he is a very polite and calm boy," Walia said.

Any decision on a sanction by the match referee will only be announced after the fourth day's play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia boosts patrols after Chinese boat 'trespasses' in its waters

Indonesia has increased patrols around islands near the disputed South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard vessel trespassed into Indonesias exclusive economic zone, authorities said on Friday. The Chinese vessel entered waters off the co...

"Tableau rejection for R-Day parade politically motivated"

The Kerala government on Friday termed as politically motivated, the Centre rejecting the states proposed theme for the tableau for the Republic Day parade for the second consecutive year. State cultural minister A K Balan said the Defence...

Increase in tension has alarmed world: India on killing of senior Iranian commander by US.

Increase in tension has alarmed world India on killing of senior Iranian commander by US....

Britain temperature records tumbled in 2019

Britain recorded its highest ever summer and winter temperatures in 2019, ending one of the hottest decades in history, the Met Office said Friday. As much of northern Europe sweltered in a July heatwave, the mercury hit 38.7 Celsius 101 Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020