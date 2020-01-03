England give up their morning kicks

England has put a stop to warm-up football games after injury to Rory Burns ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa. Burns was injured before England's final practice ahead of the second Test which started at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

The ban was confirmed by an England team spokesman, who said the decision was made by head coach Chris Silverwood, supported by Ashley Giles, England's director of men's cricket. Giles previously banned football warm-ups during stints with English counties Warwickshire and Lancashire but had not stopped the England team from playing the game.

It was the second relatively serious injury by an England player in just over a year. Jonny Bairstow was injured and missed several matches during a tour of Sri Lanka in October 2018. Burns suffered ligament damage to his left ankle when he kicked the turf in trying to make contact with the ball on Thursday.

