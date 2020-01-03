Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second Test: South African bowlers claim four before tea against England on day 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capetown
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:18 IST
Second Test: South African bowlers claim four before tea against England on day 1

Cape Town, Jan 3 (AFP) England captain Joe Root was unable to take advantage of a dropped catch as England lost four wickets before tea on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday. England were 149 for four at tea after winning the toss.

Root had an escape with his score on 31 when a flying edge off Anrich Nortje burst through first slip Rassie van der Dussen's hands and went for four runs. But two balls later Root ducked into a fast bouncer from Nortje and gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Root's 35 was one of three scores in the thirties by English batsmen as the touring team struggled to take advantage of an easy-paced pitch. Dom Sibley made 34 and Joe Denly 38. Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 28 at the ground where he made a career-best 258 four years ago.

Four South African bowlers claimed a wicket each. Vernon Philander, who has announced he will retire from international cricket after the series, struck in the third over of the match when he had Zak Crawley caught behind for four.

Crawley was playing in place of Rory Burns, who was ruled out of the rest of the series when he damaged left ankle ligaments while playing football on Thursday. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was also missing because of a right elbow injury. Kagiso Rabada broke a second-wicket stand of 55 between Sibley and Denly when he had Sibley caught behind shortly before lunch, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled Denly when he found a way between bat and pad as Denly played forward defensively. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tesla meets low end of 2019 goal for vehicle deliveries

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday and met the low-end of its full-year delivery goal, boosted by demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans. Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles...

German zoo reopens after deadly New Year fire at ape house

Krefeld Zoo in western Germany reopened Friday, two days after a deadly fire swept through a primate enclosure killing dozens of animals. Investigators believe the blaze which killed more than 30 animals including five orangutans, two gori...

UPDATE 17-U.S. says it disrupted 'imminent attack' with killing of top Iran commander

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.Soleimani, a 62-year-old gener...

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020