Second Test: South African bowlers claim four before tea against England on day 1

Cape Town, Jan 3 (AFP) England captain Joe Root was unable to take advantage of a dropped catch as England lost four wickets before tea on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday. England were 149 for four at tea after winning the toss.

Root had an escape with his score on 31 when a flying edge off Anrich Nortje burst through first slip Rassie van der Dussen's hands and went for four runs. But two balls later Root ducked into a fast bouncer from Nortje and gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Root's 35 was one of three scores in the thirties by English batsmen as the touring team struggled to take advantage of an easy-paced pitch. Dom Sibley made 34 and Joe Denly 38. Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 28 at the ground where he made a career-best 258 four years ago.

Four South African bowlers claimed a wicket each. Vernon Philander, who has announced he will retire from international cricket after the series, struck in the third over of the match when he had Zak Crawley caught behind for four.

Crawley was playing in place of Rory Burns, who was ruled out of the rest of the series when he damaged left ankle ligaments while playing football on Thursday. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was also missing because of a right elbow injury. Kagiso Rabada broke a second-wicket stand of 55 between Sibley and Denly when he had Sibley caught behind shortly before lunch, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled Denly when he found a way between bat and pad as Denly played forward defensively. (AFP) ATK

