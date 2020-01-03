Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • England
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:31 IST
NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFL's wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season.

The New England Patriots' Brady has landed in unfamiliar territory, with the team headed into its first wild card round in a decade after an embarrassing loss against the Miami Dolphins in their final regular-season game. The six-time Super Bowl winners will face off on Saturday at home against the Tennessee Titans, whose star running back Derrick Henry led the league in regular-season rushing yards and is sure to challenge the Pats' stout defense.

The Houston Texans added spark to their defensive lineup this week with the activation of J.J. Watt, the towering five-time Pro Bowler who had been sidelined since October with a pectoral muscle injury. "That home-field advantage is extremely important and we're looking forward to having a loud crowd to help us out," the 30-year-old defensive end told reporters ahead of his team's contest against the Bills on Saturday.

The Bills' strong defense could spell trouble for the Texans' starting quarterback Watson, who was plagued by injuries during the regular season. The New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings in the first of the two NFC games on Sunday, with the 13-win and three-loss team relegated to wildcard competition thanks to the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 defeat of the Seattle Seahawks.

The pair feature in the weekend's most lopsided matchup, with Brees' New Orleans squad the favorites over the 10-6 Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles hold the dubious distinction of being the only home team headed into the weekend as underdogs, clinching a decidedly lackluster NFC East with a 9-7 record.

They will host the Seattle Seahawks, who called upon fan-favorite running back Marshawn Lynch to help patch up its injury-rattled offense. The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs await the winners of the AFC wild card rounds, while the Green Bay Packers and 49ers prepare to host the winners of the NFC wild-card games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Macron urges restraint after Soleimani killing: French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged all parties to avoid any new escalation after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Iraq, the French presidency said.In a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir...

3 held in Noida with 105 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Three people have been arrested here while allegedly transporting over a 100 kg cannabis in a truck from Odisha to Delhi, police said on Friday. The suspects were held late on Thursday night during a checking at the T-Series roundabout unde...

Rebel BJP leader takes out rally against crimes against

Rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman took out a rally in Agartala on Friday against crimes against women in Tripura, which was joined by thousands of people. Speaking at a large gathering, Barman said that his programme was completely apoliti...

How BJP is going to give registry to residents of unauthorised colonies, questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on how it was planning to give registry papers to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital without changing the land use. How are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020