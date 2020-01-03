Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:31 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/

Relentless Liverpool on course to shatter Premier League points record Liverpool are on course to shatter the Premier League's record points haul and the way Juergen Klopp's side are churning out wins it would now be a surprise if they failed to do so.

RUGBY-UNION-WALES/WEBB Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-JUV/KULUSEVSKI

Calm nature key to Kulusevski's success at Juve, says former coach Having already dispalyed a maturity beyond his years in his breakout Serie A season, Dejan Kulusevski's calm and confident nature will be key if the Swedish midfielder is to succeed at Italian giants Juventus, his former coach has told Reuters.

3 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-FYL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer-Sheffield United set to sign Rodwell on short-term deal Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday.

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-RCH-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Rochdale v Newcastle United Top flight Newcastle face a tricky test at third tier Rochdale. We will include news of other early kickoffs.

4 Jan 07:31 ET / 12:31 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-ATB/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao Third-placed Sevilla face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga

3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Veterans, new generation headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks including Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson will headline the NFL's wild card weekend, as young upstarts like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the postseason. 3 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

3 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

4 Jan TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are expected to feature on day two. 4 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions third round Third-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

4 Jan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Macron urges restraint after Soleimani killing: French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged all parties to avoid any new escalation after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Iraq, the French presidency said.In a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir...

3 held in Noida with 105 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Three people have been arrested here while allegedly transporting over a 100 kg cannabis in a truck from Odisha to Delhi, police said on Friday. The suspects were held late on Thursday night during a checking at the T-Series roundabout unde...

Rebel BJP leader takes out rally against crimes against

Rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman took out a rally in Agartala on Friday against crimes against women in Tripura, which was joined by thousands of people. Speaking at a large gathering, Barman said that his programme was completely apoliti...

How BJP is going to give registry to residents of unauthorised colonies, questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on how it was planning to give registry papers to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital without changing the land use. How are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020