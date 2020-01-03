REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/

Relentless Liverpool on course to shatter Premier League points record Liverpool are on course to shatter the Premier League's record points haul and the way Juergen Klopp's side are churning out wins it would now be a surprise if they failed to do so.

RUGBY-UNION-WALES/WEBB Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-JUV/KULUSEVSKI

Calm nature key to Kulusevski's success at Juve, says former coach Having already dispalyed a maturity beyond his years in his breakout Serie A season, Dejan Kulusevski's calm and confident nature will be key if the Swedish midfielder is to succeed at Italian giants Juventus, his former coach has told Reuters.

3 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-FYL/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer-Sheffield United set to sign Rodwell on short-term deal Sheffield United are set to sign former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday.

3 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-RCH-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Rochdale v Newcastle United Top flight Newcastle face a tricky test at third tier Rochdale. We will include news of other early kickoffs.

4 Jan 07:31 ET / 12:31 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-ATB/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao Third-placed Sevilla face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga

3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Veterans, new generation headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks including Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson will headline the NFL's wild card weekend, as young upstarts like the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the postseason. 3 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town

3 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground

4 Jan TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are expected to feature on day two. 4 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions third round Third-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

4 Jan

