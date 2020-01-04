Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 01:01 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men’s team event in Brisbane on Friday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-ATB/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao Third-placed Sevilla face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga

3 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-RCH-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Rochdale v Newcastle United Top flight Newcastle face a tricky test at third tier Rochdale. We will include news of other early kickoffs.

4 Jan 07:31 ET / 12:31 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Real Madrid Getafe host Real Madrid in La Liga.

4 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Levante Atletico Madrid host Levante in La Liga.

4 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-PTV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Port Vale Holders Manchester City begin their defence of the trophy at home to Port Vale.

4 Jan 12:31 ET / 17:31 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are expected to feature on day two. 4 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions third round Third-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Jan 4 CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test

South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town 4 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

4 Jan,expect by 8:45 p.m. ET BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 4 Jan,expect by 9 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles RB Sanders will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders confirmed that he is good to go for Sundays NFC wild-card playoff round game against the Seattle Seahawks. Sanders, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday because of an ailing ankle, was in...

UPDATE 2-U.S. sees no domestic threat but New York braces for Iranian retaliation

U.S. authorities and major cities saw no imminent threats on Friday from potential Iranian retaliation over a U.S. air strike that killed Tehrans most prominent military commander, but New Yorks mayor said his city was bracing for an attack...

Saudi Crown Prince discussed measures for reducing tension in region in call with Pompeo - state news agency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed measures for reducing tension in the region in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on events in Iraq on Friday, according to the state news agency. Earlier on Friday, the ministry...

Yemen government backs Soleimani's killing -minister

Yemens Saudi-backed government on Friday said it considered the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani an important step to end conflict in the region. The comment was posted on Twitter by Muammar al-Iryani, Information Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020