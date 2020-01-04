Left Menu
Ravens QB Jackson headlines All-Pro team

Ravens QB Jackson headlines All-Pro team

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL Most Valuable Player, was among 14 players to make their first Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Joining him as a first-time selection was Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who locked up two spots on the first team: running back and flex position. McCaffrey became the third running back in league history to both run for 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Jackson is one of four Ravens on the first team, joined by defensive backs Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, as well as left tackle Ronnie Stanley. The Ravens finished an NFL-best 14-2, and a dozen Ravens were selected to the Pro Bowl. Jackson was their unquestioned star, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 4,328 yards with 42 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also broke Michael Vick's record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, gaining 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Two other teams had three players on the first team, plus a special team selection. The New Orleans Saints (13-3), who play the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) on Sunday in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, are represented by wide receiver Michael Thomas, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis and special teamer J.T. Gray.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who failed to make the playoffs, have three defensive players on the team: linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cam Heyward along with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick -- plus kick returner Diontae Johnson. Thomas and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were unanimous selections.

FIRST TEAM ALL-PRO OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Flex: McCaffrey Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints Left quard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

DEFENSE Edge rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive backs: Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Running back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans Flex: Henry

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Wide receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, New England Patriots Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints Interior linemen: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jacksonville Jaguars Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Kick returner: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs Punt returner: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears; J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints --Field Level Media

