Nets waive G/F Nwaba ahead of LeVert's return

The Brooklyn Nets waived injured swingman David Nwaba, two weeks after he was lost for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Nwaba, 26, played in 20 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. He was signed as a free agent in July.

Undrafted out of Cal Poly, Nwaba has played with four teams in his four NBA seasons, also spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. In 161 career games (37 starts), Nwaba has averaged 6.9 points with 3.7 rebounds. He did not start a game for the Nets this season.

Brooklyn's Caris LeVert is expected to return Saturday from a seven-week absence after thumb surgery. The Nets also have been playing without guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder). --Field Level Media

