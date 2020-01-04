Left Menu
Islanders D Pelech (Achilles) out for regular season

The New York Islanders will be without Adam Pelech at least for the rest of the regular season after the defenseman sustained an Achilles tendon injury on Thursday. Pelech, 25, who has collected one goal and eight assists in 38 games this season, was injured in warmups before the Islanders faced the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. In his fifth NHL season, all with the Islanders, Pelech has 12 goals and 49 assists.

"Certainly, a freak accident that could've happened to anyone," said Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders president and general manager, via Newsday. "Unfortunately, it's his Achilles which will need repair." Regarding when Pelech might be able to return, Lamoriello said, "I always feel you give the worst scenario. Everybody heals different. This type of injury usually takes around four months."

The Islanders recalled defenseman Sebastian Aho from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. A fifth-round selection of the Islanders in the 2017 draft, the 23-year-old has one goal and three assists in 22 NHL games. He is expected to be available when the Islanders go on the road to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

