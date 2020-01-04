Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kings D MacDermid suspended for illegal check

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 05:44 IST
Kings D MacDermid suspended for illegal check

The NHL suspended Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid for two games without pay Friday for an illegal check to the head. The hit took place in the second period of the Kings' 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, when MacDermid attempted to check Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov in the neutral zone.

"The play was set up for that type of hit, with the way Provorov was directed into that ice," Kings coach Todd McLellan said Thursday via the Los Angeles Times. "That ice [in the neutral zone] is important to us as a team. He tried to lower himself. He tried to keep it clean." With the 6-foot-1 Provorov entering the offensive zone, he appeared to crouch while the 6-5 MacDermid delivered the hit that sent his opponent sprawling to the ice. MacDermid, who wound up on the Flyers' bench after the hit, did not receive a penalty during the game.

The league, which released a video Friday, ruled that MacDermid's hit was "a forceful check that makes the head the main point of contact when such contact was avoidable." MacDermid, who has collected two goals, two assists and a zero plus/minus rating in 26 games this season, will be eligible to return when the Kings host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's electoral court sets election rerun for May 3 -report

A rerun of Bolivias election is set for May 3, news website El Deber reported on Friday, citing a member of the electoral court.The vote would be held almost seven months after the results of elections that handed a fourth term to Bolivias ...

Iraq's PMF says air strike targeted medics, not senior leaders -statement

Iraqs Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups said on Saturday that an air strike targeting its fighters earlier hit a convoy of medics, not senior leaders as reported in some media.Initial sources confirm that ...

US to deploy thousands of additional troops to Middle East following Soleimani's killing

The United States will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, amid rising tensions with Iran, following airstrikes that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, informed a US defense official. Pentagon has also confirmed...

Airstrike on Iraqi Shia militia in northern Baghdad kills at least five people

Baghdad Iraq, Jan 4 SputnikANI At least five people were killed on Saturday by an airstrike on a vehicle convoy of Iraqs Shia Popular Mobilization Forces in northern Baghdad, a source in security forces told Sputnik. Earlier in the day, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020