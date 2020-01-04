Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sevilla slip again after draw against Bilbao

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 09:19 IST
Sevilla slip again after draw against Bilbao

Madrid, Jan 4 (AFP) Sevilla gave Barcelona and Real Madrid the chance to pull further clear in La Liga's title race after they began the year by drawing 1-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Friday. Bilbao took an early lead through Ander Capa at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and while an own-goal from Unai Nunez brought Sevilla level on the hour, the home side were unable to find a winner.

It means Sevilla trail Real Madrid, who they play at the Santiago Bernabeu on January 18, by two points and Barcelona by four. Those gaps will grow on Saturday if Madrid win away at Getafe and Barcelona overcome local rivals Espanyol.

With Atletico Madrid struggling for goals and Valencia still recovering after removing their coach, Sevilla have looked like the team most likely to challenge Spain's established duo. But after an encouraging run of form in October and November, Julen Lopetegui's side have managed only one win from their last four league matches.

Qualification for the Champions League may soon be the best they can hope for, which would be no mean feat after they signed 13 players and sold 15 last summer, as well as hiring a new coach. Athletic Bilbao are in the hunt too. They sit seventh, three points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who play at home to Levante on Saturday.

Gaizka Garitano's side took the lead in the 15th minute after an excellent control and finish from Capa, with Kenan Kodro finding the net again shortly after only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Sevilla turned the screw in the second half.

Jesus Navas, making his 500th appearance for Sevilla, almost set up an equaliser only for Luuk de Jong's finish from six yards to come back off the post. The home did level with half an hour left. Lucas Ocampos drove to the line and his cross was turned in by Nunez at the near post. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Australian PM postpones scheduled visit to India amid bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed his scheduled visit to India and Japan amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in his country, Australian PM office said on Saturday. In a statement, the Australian PM office said that it look...

Civil society groups, officials, Opposition decry AFSPA

Various Naga civil society groups, state government officials and opposition parties have expressed displeasure over the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 in Nagaland by another six months. The Centre issued a notifica...

Blazers throttle depleted Wizards to end skid

Damian Lillard scored 35 points, C.J. McCollum added 24, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a five-game losing skid Friday with a 122-103 win over the host Washington Wizards. Portland, on a five-game road swing through the Eastern Conf...

Shringla makes farewell call on Pompeo, discusses 'further strengthening' of India-US ties

Indias outgoing Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed further strengthening of the ties between the two countries. Shringla met Pompeo during a farewell call on Friday before leav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020