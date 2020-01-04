Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerber backs Barty to handle world No.1 pressures

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 09:21 IST
Kerber backs Barty to handle world No.1 pressures
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former world number one Angelique Kerber knows the pressure of starting a new season as the player everyone wants to beat, but she is confident Ashleigh Barty can meet the challenge. The Australian had a breakout year in 2019, winning the French Open along with the prestigious WTA Finals, where she cemented her place atop the year-end rankings.

Both Kerber and Barty, along with former world number one Naomi Osaka, begin their 2020 campaigns at the Brisbane International from Monday. "She's always a tough opponent. She's such a great player, a great person as well and I'm really happy for her that she reached the number one spot," the German told reporters of Barty.

"She put a lot of effort in and she worked hard. It's always a tougher year to start as the number one player but I think she will deal with that situation." Kerber well knows the perils of battling to back up a breakthrough season.

After winning Grand Slams in 2016 and 2018, she struggled to emulate her results in the following years. "I was really trying to enjoy, but you really have to schedule your day a bit different than if you were number 20 or number 30 in the world," she said.

"You have to improve every single tournament, every year, because even if you win a Grand Slam, everyone is looking to beat you." But she is confident the level-headed Barty has what it takes to handle the expectations of her home fans and the extra off-court workload that comes with being the best player on the planet.

"It's for sure completely different -- she has all the pressure, all the expectation, especially here in Australia," said Kerber. "I know her and also her team, she played so well and I'm really sure she'll continue to play how she played particularly the end of last year."

Since finishing 2016 as world number one after winning the Australian and US Opens, Kerber slipped to 21 the following year then climbed back to number two when she won Wimbledon in 2018. Now ranked 20, she has a new coach -- Didi Kindlmann -- and is keen for a fresh start.

"I was really looking forward to 2019 being over and we are 2020 now so I'm really looking forward to starting again," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Australian PM postpones scheduled visit to India amid bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed his scheduled visit to India and Japan amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in his country, Australian PM office said on Saturday. In a statement, the Australian PM office said that it look...

Civil society groups, officials, Opposition decry AFSPA

Various Naga civil society groups, state government officials and opposition parties have expressed displeasure over the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 in Nagaland by another six months. The Centre issued a notifica...

Blazers throttle depleted Wizards to end skid

Damian Lillard scored 35 points, C.J. McCollum added 24, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a five-game losing skid Friday with a 122-103 win over the host Washington Wizards. Portland, on a five-game road swing through the Eastern Conf...

Shringla makes farewell call on Pompeo, discusses 'further strengthening' of India-US ties

Indias outgoing Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed further strengthening of the ties between the two countries. Shringla met Pompeo during a farewell call on Friday before leav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020