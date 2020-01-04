Left Menu
Stars defeat Red Wings, run winning streak to 4

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 10:00 IST
Stars defeat Red Wings, run winning streak to 4
Image Credit: pixabay

Radek Faksa scored a go-ahead goal on the power play, Esa Lindell had three assists, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Anton Khudobin made 22 saves.

Dylan Larkin tallied the Red Wings' goal. Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves for Detroit, which has lost seven of its last eight games. The Wings were 0-for-5 on the power play. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Larkin scored his 10th goal of the season at 3:47. Robby Fabbri skated into the Stars zone along the right side and backhanded a pass to Larkin, who flipped the puck over Khudobin's right pad. Brian Lashoff had the second assist. The Stars tied it at 11:13 with a short-handed goal. The Wings lost the puck in the Dallas zone, and the Stars wound up with a 2-on-0 breakaway. Lindell slipped the puck to Hintz on the right side, and he beat Bernier with a low shot for his 14th goal. Pavelski also had an assist.

Dallas led 3-1 after two periods. With Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey in the penalty box for holding Hintz, the Stars gained the lead 1:36 into the period. Lindell ripped a shot from the point that went through traffic. Faksa tipped the puck past Bernier's left pad for his ninth goal.

Pavelski scored his eighth goal at 11:42. He stole the puck from Bowey at center ice, skated into Detroit's zone on the right side and beat Bernier on the short side. Pavelski knocked in his own rebound early in the third period but the goal was disallowed. Upon video review, it was determined that Pavelski had interfered with Bernier on the play.

Bernier committed a tripping penalty midway through the period to prevent another goal, and the Wings killed off the Stars' power play. Andrej Sekera scored into an empty, his second goal of the season, with 2:56 remaining.

