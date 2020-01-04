Left Menu
Real Kashmir FC eye win against Mohun Bagan

  • Srinagar
  Updated: 04-01-2020 16:11 IST
High on confidence after stunning the defending champions at home, Real Kashmir is gearing up to take on heavyweights Mohun Bagan in their next I-League fixture, here on Sunday. Real Kashmir beat holders Chennai City FC 2-1 in their first home match of the season to eke out their first win of the season.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming such a historic club to Kashmir and we are all in anticipation of playing against them. It will be a great occasion," Real Kashmir coach, David Robertson said. Before playing their first home game, they had earned crucial points on the road against East Bengal and debutants TRAU FC.

Kallum Higginbotham had played a key role in the win against Chennai. "Kallum is an experienced player who has played at a high level. He has the experience and knows how to get into areas to hurt teams. He has done well and his attitude is great which has allowed him to settle in pretty quickly to the I-League," said.

On the other hand, the Mariners, who had a mixed start to the season with a draw and a loss, have found their much-needed form to the liking of their huge fan following. The Kolkata giants, at the moment, have the best-attacking record of the league with eight goals. Mohun Bagan is a bank on their Spanish talisman Francisco Gonzalez, who has scored five goals in the four matches, as well as Joseba Beitia who has been a key player in the mid-field.

"It is a big occasion and opportunity for us to play in Kashmir. Last season, the stadium was so full that there was no space to sit in the stands and people were queuing outside. It is overwhelming to see such support here not only for the home team but also for us," said Kibu Vicuna, Head Coach Mohun Bagan. The Spanish gaffer also stressed that Real Kashmir cannot be taken lightly.

"I am confident about our performance but we will also have to be wary of the fact that Real Kashmir will play at home." "They will have huge support and the weather conditions suit them very well as their team is habituated to playing here. I hope we will be able to present the people of Kashmir some great footballing action," he added.

