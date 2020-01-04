Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonam shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik in trials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 18:57 IST
Sonam shocks Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik in trials
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShakshiMalik)

Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik while another promising junior Anshu Malik knocked out 2018 World Championship medallist Pooja Dhanda to seal their places in the Indian team for the Asian Championship, here on Saturday. Pitted against heavyweights in their respective first round, both Sonam and Anshu cared little for reputations, fighting fearlessly.

Competing in her first trials at the senior level, Sonam was trailing 4-6 in the second period but produced a sensational four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and win on criteria of scoring the last point. The 18-year-old then defeated Radhika 4-1 in the final to seal her spot in the Indian team in the 62kg category.

Hailing from a small village Madina in Haryana's Sonepat, Sonam is coached by Ajmer Malik in Gohana. "I was not nervous. I wanted to show my game against the Olympic medal winner. There is a lot of difference in levels on the junior and the senior circuit. These wrestlers are very experienced. I am still learning from them," Sonam told PTI.

Her coach Ajmer Malik said, "We told her you to have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so express yourself freely. She fought like she trains. It is a big win for her and will certainly boost her confidence." Junior Asian champion Anshu, who trains with Jagdeesh, first downed 2018 World bronze winner Pooja and then won her final against Mansi (4-4) in the 57kg category.

There were no surprises in other categories with Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) easily winning in their respective bouts. Vinesh defeated Nandini by technical superiority but Divya had to beat at least three wrestlers.

She first beat Nisha Dahiya, then avenged her national championship loss to Anita Sheoran and finally beat Suman to lock her place in the national side. Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) were other wrestlers to win the trials.

The winners will compete at the first ranking series of the event in Rome (January 15-18) followed by Asian Championships in New Delhi (February 18-23) and if they can win medals at these two events, they will represent India at the Asian Olympic qualifiers, to be held in Xian from March 27 to 29. Trials for four non-Olympic categories will be held next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian couple works overtime to help victims

Extending a helping hand to the hapless victims of the raging bushfires in Australia, an Indian couple is providing fresh meals from their restaurant to those affected by the disaster. Kamaljeet Kaur, along with her husband Kanwaljeet Singh...

Maharashtra: Road Safety Week to be held between Jan 11-17

The Maharashtra governments transport department will observe the 31st edition of Road Safety Week from January 11-17. Several activities like womens two-wheeler rally, eye check-up and medical camps for drivers, workshops, social media cam...

Shorey, Rana take Delhi to 195/4 on day two

Captain Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana shared a combative 122-run stand for the third wicket to steer Delhi to 195 for four on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against table leaders Punjab here on Saturday. Punjab, who had resum...

Severe cold prevails in most parts of UP

Severe cold continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh with state capital Lucknow witnessing partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, the meteorological department said. Muzaffarnagar recorded the days lowest temperature in the state at 5 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020