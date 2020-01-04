Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Elgar shines but England on top in second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 21:29 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Elgar shines but England on top in second test

Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen put on a century fourth-wicket stand for South Africa but England have taken charge of the second test after reducing the home side to 215 for eight at the close of the second day at Newlands on Saturday. South Africa trail by 54 runs on the first innings having bowled England out for 269 and will resume the third day with Vernon Philander (13 not out) and Kagiso Rabada (0 not out) at the crease.

England had the new ball in hand five overs from the end of play and will resume on day three in search of the wickets to quickly end the home side's innings with a handy lead. There is plenty in the wicket for the bowlers but South Africa were able to frustrate England through the middle part of the day as they seek to build on their 107-run first test win in Pretoria.

England made an excellent start with the ball and reduced South Africa to 40 for three. Seamer Stuart Broad (2-36) had debutant opener Pieter Malan caught by Joe Root at first slip for five, while Zubayr Hamza (5) could only fend a delivery to Ben Stokes at second slip.

James Anderson (3-34) removed South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis (1), also caught by Stokes, before Elgar and Van der Dussen's century stand steadied things for the home side. Elgar has a reputation as a dogged accumulator of runs and played to type to score 88 from 180 balls, his 14th test half-century to go with 12 hundreds.

He was out to an uncharacteristically loose shot though, trying to smash off-spinner Dominic Bess to mid-off, but only succeeding in picking out England captain Root halfway to the boundary. The dangerous Quinton de Kock played a typically breezy 20 before he was out in similar fashion, though seamer Sam Curran (2-39) was the bowler and Anderson took the catch.

Van der Dussen's patient stay at the crease saw him reach 68 from 187 balls, before guiding Curran to Stokes at second slip. Dwaine Pretorious also then steered an Anderson delivery to Stokes, a fourth catch for the all-rounder, before the seamer also claimed the scalp of Keshav Maharaj (4) off what proved the final ball of the day.

England had resumed their first innings on 262 for nine at the start of the day but Anderson (4) was caught by Van der Dussen at first slip off Rabada (3-68). Ollie Pope finished the innings not out on 61. Meanwhile, the tourists are hoping to have fast bowler Jofra Archer available for the third test that starts in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16.

A second scan on an elbow injury that kept him out of the Cape Town test revealed only bruising and swelling. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra and Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds flee fearing Boko Haram after Chad army leaves Nigeria

Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighboring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday. Its our troops who went to aid Nigerian soldiers month...

What will Cong do if persecuted panthi's family seeks refuge in India under CAA, asks Union Minister Badal

By Pragya Kaushika Condemning the attack on gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition parties for not supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked what the ...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle

Forty-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Newcastle dominated the opening period at Spotland with Migue...

Kolkata Police to launch 3rd edition of Sukanya on Monday

Kolkata Police will start the third edition of its Sukanya project on Monday to provide girls studying in schools and colleges in the city with self-defence training, a senior official said. The third batch of Sukanya will start on Monday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020