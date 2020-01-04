.
Cape Town, Jan 4 (AFP) Scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday.
England, first innings (overnight 262-9) Z Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4
D Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J Denly b Maharaj 38
J Root c De Kock b Nortje 35 B Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47
O Pope not out 61 J Buttler c De Kock b Pretorius 29
S Curran b Pretorius 9 D Bess c De Kock b Philander 0
S Broad b Rabada 1 J Anderson c Van der Dussen b Rabada 4
Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 7 Total (91.5 overs) 269
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-63, 3-105, 4-127, 5-185, 6-221, 7-231, 8-231, 9-234, 10-269. Bowling: Philander 16-3-46-2, Rabada 19.5-3-68-3, Nortje 18-2-56-2, Maharaj 27-6-68-1, Pretorius 11-5-26-2
South Africa, first innings
D Elgar c Root b Bess 88 P Malan c Root b Broad 5
Z Hamza c Stokes b Broad 5 F du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 1
H van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 68 Q de Kock c Anderson b Curran 20
V Philander not out 13 D Pretorius c Stokes b Anderson 4
K Maharaj c Sibley b Anderson 4 Extras (B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7
Total (8 wkts, 84.4 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-38, 3-40, 4-157, 5-191, 6-200, 7-207, 8-214.
Bowling: Anderson 16.4-6-34-3, Broad 16-6-36-2, Curran 13-3-39-2, Bess 27-3-62-1, Stokes 9-0-34-0, Root 3-1-4-0. (AFP) ATK ATK
