  PTI
  • |
  Capetown
  • |
  Updated: 04-01-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-01-2020 21:46 IST
.

Cape Town, Jan 4 (AFP) Scores at the close of play on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Saturday.

England, first innings (overnight 262-9) Z Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4

D Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J Denly b Maharaj 38

J Root c De Kock b Nortje 35 B Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47

O Pope not out 61 J Buttler c De Kock b Pretorius 29

S Curran b Pretorius 9 D Bess c De Kock b Philander 0

S Broad b Rabada 1 J Anderson c Van der Dussen b Rabada 4

Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 7 Total (91.5 overs) 269

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-63, 3-105, 4-127, 5-185, 6-221, 7-231, 8-231, 9-234, 10-269. Bowling: Philander 16-3-46-2, Rabada 19.5-3-68-3, Nortje 18-2-56-2, Maharaj 27-6-68-1, Pretorius 11-5-26-2

South Africa, first innings

D Elgar c Root b Bess 88 P Malan c Root b Broad 5

Z Hamza c Stokes b Broad 5 F du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 1

H van der Dussen c Stokes b Curran 68 Q de Kock c Anderson b Curran 20

V Philander not out 13 D Pretorius c Stokes b Anderson 4

K Maharaj c Sibley b Anderson 4 Extras (B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7

Total (8 wkts, 84.4 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-38, 3-40, 4-157, 5-191, 6-200, 7-207, 8-214.

Bowling: Anderson 16.4-6-34-3, Broad 16-6-36-2, Curran 13-3-39-2, Bess 27-3-62-1, Stokes 9-0-34-0, Root 3-1-4-0. (AFP) ATK ATK

