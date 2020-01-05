Clippers' George misses game, could return Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will miss Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a hamstring injury. George suffered the injury during the second quarter of Thursday's 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons. He sat out the second half with tightness in the hamstring.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said it was possible George could return for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. The Clippers have four full days off after that game. The six-time All-Star is averaging 23.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in 25 games.

Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley (wrist) missed his third straight game. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.