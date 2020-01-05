Oilers top Bruins 4-1 in rare Boston home regulation loss

Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal in the waning seconds of the second period, Connor McDavid added on early in the third and the Edmonton Oilers beat the host Boston Bruins 4-1 Saturday afternoon. Gaetan Haas and Leon Draisaitl also scored as Edmonton won for just the fourth time in its last 13 games. Mike Smith stopped 35 shots in net.

David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 31st goal for the Bruins, whose nine-game points streak (4-0-5) came to an end. Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves as Boston lost in regulation for just the second time at home. The game appeared set to head to the third period tied 1-1 before the Nurse's bad-angle shot from near the left boards got by Halak with 6.3 seconds left in the second for a 2-1 Oilers edge. Edmonton made it 3-1 just 1:48 into the third when McDavid converted off a spinning feed from Zack Kassian for his 23rd goal.

The goal sparked the Bruins, who got a power play shortly later but couldn't convert. Boston kept up the pressure, outshooting Edmonton 21-7 in the period, and pulled Halak with 2:51 left, but Draisaitl scored with the net empty with nine seconds left to end it. The Bruins got on the board first after Draisaitl was penalized for an elbow to the head of Torey Krug. After a quick faceoff win, Pastrnak scored on a one-timer through traffic just five seconds into the man advantage for a 1-0 lead at 3:10 of the first period.

The goal marked 10 straight games with a score on the power play for Boston, its longest such streak since 1996. Pastrnak also extended his points streak to 10 games (five goals, 10 assists). After Halak denied McDavid on two quality scoring chances -- including a 2-on-1 with the equally dangerous Draisaitl -- later in the first, the Oilers finally knotted the score when Haas went five-hole after a Jake DeBrusk turnover on a failed clear at 7:41 of the second.

