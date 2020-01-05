NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs
The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after wild card games on Saturday. (Seeds precede teams and records include regular season and playoffs)
WILD CARD ROUND
Saturday AFC-4-Houston Texans (11-6) 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime
AFC-6-Tennessee Titans (9-7) at 3-New England Patriots (12-4), 0115 GMT Jan 5 (8:15 p.m. ET) Sunday, Jan 5
NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at 3-New Orleans Saints (13-3), 1805 GMT (1:05 p.m. ET) NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at 4-Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), 2140 GMT (4:40 p.m. ET)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan 11
NFC-Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at 1-San Francisco 49ers (13-3), 2135 GMT (4:35 p.m. ET) AFC-Titans/Texans at 1-Baltimore Ravens (14-2), 0115 GMT Jan 12 (8:15 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Jan 12 AFC-Texans/Patriots at 2-Kansas City Chiefs (12-4), 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)
NFC-Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at 2-Green Bay Packers (13-3), 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Jan 19 AFC Championship, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)
NFC Championship, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET) SUPER BOWL
Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)
