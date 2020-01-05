Left Menu
Toronto keeps rolling, shuts out Islanders

  Toronto
  05-01-2020
  • Created: 05-01-2020 08:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MapleLeafs)

Backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 33 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the fifth of his career as the host Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Islanders 3-0 Saturday night. Pierre Engvall and Auston Matthews scored second-period goals for the Maple Leafs, who are on a 9-0-1 roll and are 15-4-1 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as coach.

Zach Hyman added an empty-net goal in the third period. Mitch Marner had two assists and Matthews added an assist. Hutchinson won his third straight game in making his ninth start and 10th appearance this season.

Semyon Varlamov made his fourth straight start in the Islanders' goal and made 20 saves. The Islanders, who hit the goal post twice in the game, have lost five of their past seven.

The Maple Leafs entered Saturday having scored at least four goals in nine straight games, but the Islanders outshot the Maple Leafs 7-6 in a first period that had no goals or penalties. Hutchinson made the first big save of the game at 8:50 of the second period when he stopped a shot from Josh Bailey, who was alone in the slot.

Engvall scored his sixth goal of the season at 13:25 of the second on a nifty pass into the slot from Kasperi Kapanen, who had lugged the puck up the left wing. Matthews notched his 28th goal this season at 16:07 of the second, redirecting Marner's shot toward the goal.

Toronto's Cody Ceci took the first penalty of the game when he was called for hooking at 17:10 of the second on a play where several players were packed into the crease of Toronto's goal. The puck was in the crease but did not cross the line. The Islanders had a 23-13 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Hutchinson made a glove stop on Mathew Barzal's backhand attempt at 9:59 of the third period. Hyman scored his 10th goal this season into the vacant goal at 17:52 of the third.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech was put on injured reserve Friday with an Achilles tendon injury and is out for the remainder of the regular season. The Islanders defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4 on Nov. 13.

