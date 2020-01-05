Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning stretch streak to 6 with late goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 08:29 IST
Lightning stretch streak to 6 with late goals
Image Credit: pixabay

Tyler Johnson scored the go-ahead goal with 1:30 remaining in the third period as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning extended their season-high win streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Defenseman Victor Hedman's pass from the left circle found Johnson, who extended his stick from in close to deflect the puck past Craig Anderson (23 saves) to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead.

Alex Killorn sealed the win by scoring into the empty net for his team co-leading 16th goal of the season. Brayden Point scored his 16th goal earlier in the third period. Carter Verhaeghe and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk tallied 1:05 apart early in the second period and Curtis McElhinney made 25 saves for the Lightning, who have won 14 straight contests against Atlantic Division foes. Their last lost to a division foe was a 4-2 setback to Ottawa on Oct. 12.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his career high-tying 19th goal and Chris Tierney and defenseman Mark Borowiecki also tallied for the Senators, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). After Tampa Bay secured a 2-1 lead early in the second period, Pageau forged a tie nearly eight minutes later after wiring a shot past McElhinney for a power-play goal at 11:40. Tyler Ennis picked up an assist for his 300th career point.

Borowiecki unleashed a blast from the point past a screened McElhinney to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead with nine seconds remaining in the second period. Point answered 8:37 into the third period, as he applied the brakes to elude Borowiecki before wristing a shot from the left circle past Anderson to forge a tie at 3-3.

Although Tampa Bay carried a power play into the second after defenseman Cody Goloubef's slashing penalty, it was Ottawa that opened the scoring just 46 seconds into the period. Tierney wired a no-look shot off a rush for his sixth goal of the season. Tampa Bay answered less than two minutes later as Hedman skated into the left circle and pulled Anderson out of the net before feeding Verhaeghe in the slot for his second career goal.

The Lightning seized a 2-1 lead at 3:45 of the second period after Ondrej Palat intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and left a drop pass intended for Point. Shattenkirk, however, wristed a shot from the right circle that sailed past Anderson for his seventh goal of the season and second in three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as the host Milwaukee Bucks continued their record-breaking season with a 127-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in the first of back-to-back, home-and-away ga...

Man Utd held by Wolves in FA Cup stalemate, Man City cruise through

Spluttering Manchester United were forced to settle for a dour 0-0 draw at Wolves in the FA Cup third round, while holders Manchester City started their bid to retain the trophy with a 4-1 victory against Port Vale. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers tr...

Svitolina says she's on the right path for Slam glory

Brisbane, Jan 5 AFP Elina Svitolina believes the progress she made in 2019 will help her achieve her ultimate goal of becoming the first Ukranian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. Speaking ahead of the season-opening Brisbane Interna...

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The overall air quality in Delhi was in the very poor category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 336, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research SAFAR. Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 264 and PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020