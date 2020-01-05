Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Wu Lei strikes late as Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 09:34 IST
China's Wu Lei strikes late as Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Barcelona were pegged back by La Liga's bottom club Espanyol as Wu Lei struck late to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw in a thrilling Catalan derby. Luis Suarez appeared to have inspired another turnaround at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday after he cancelled out David Lopez's opener with a deft half-volley before digging out an exquisite pass for substitute Arturo Vidal to finish.

But a red card for Frenkie de Jong with 16 minutes left gave Espanyol renewed hope and Chinese forward Wu emerged the hero, firing past stand-in goalkeeper Neto to rescue a point in Abelardo Fernandez's first game in charge. "De Jong's sending off hurt us," said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.

"We could have scored a third and then in one play we conceded. We had the game under control. The red card unsettled us a little." Barcelona remain top of the table but only on goal difference, their two-point advantage removed after Real Madrid earlier clinched an impressive 3-0 win away at Getafe.

Atletico Madrid moved up to third after beating Levante 2-1. Espanyol have not beaten their local rivals in the league since 2009 and are still four points from safety, yet this performance should do wonders for morale.

They will be hoping for another rescue mission from new coach Abelardo, who took over Alaves with six points from 13 games in 2018 and led them to 14th. "This can be a turning-point," he said. "But we have to compete just like today because it won't be easy."

- Defensive problems -

Barca now switch their attention to the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia next week, where a Clasico final awaits if Real Madrid beat Valencia in the last four and they can overcome Atletico. But Valverde will have much to ponder after defensive problems again undermined his team against the league's bluntest attack.

Lopez was unmarked as he headed in Marc Roca's cross in the 23rd minute while at the other end chances were few and far between, with Lionel Messi going closest with a header at the back post. Vidal came on at half-time for Ivan Rakitic and Suarez worked his magic, angling his foot perfectly to divert Jordi Alba's cross inside the near post before picking out Vidal to make it 2-1 nine minutes later.

De Jong received a second yellow card for pulling Jonathan Calleri's shirt but Barcelona were in command until the 88th minute when Wu struck. Freed by an excellent reverse pass by Matias Vargas, the 28-year-old shot across Neto and into the far corner.

Espanyol might even have won it in injury-time as Calleri raced clear, only to fire over with two team-mates free inside him.

- Madrid catch Barca -

Real Madrid made a more impressive start to their year as they picked apart a robust Getafe side, even without the suspended Sergio Ramos and injured Eden Hazard.

Raphael Varane was the instigator of two goals at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, first pressuring Getafe's David Soria into a missed punch and an own-goal, before himself heading home a cross from Toni Kroos. "I'm happy with his performance but it's especially important when Sergio Ramos isn't there, to have another leader," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Luka Modric added a third deep into injury-time after a brilliant first-time pass by Gareth Bale had set Madrid away on the counter-attack. Thibaut Courtois appears finally to be finding his best form after a rocky start since his summer move from Chelsea, making three strong saves before Varane's second gave Madrid breathing space.

"He saved us two or three times in the first half, he was key," said Zidane. Atletico have struggled for goals this season but scored two in five minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano as Angel Correa converted Kieran Trippier's cross in the 13th minute before Felipe Monteiro added a second in the 18th.

In between, Levante also equalized through Roger Marti and they might have snatched a point at the end only for Jan Oblak to produce a brilliant save to deny Enis Bardhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game. The Melbourne Stars player apologized after being found guilty ...

UPDATE 5-China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong Liaison Office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city. Wang Z...

China's Wu Lei strikes late as Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona

Barcelona were pegged back by La Ligas bottom club Espanyol as Wu Lei struck late to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw in a thrilling Catalan derby. Luis Suarez appeared to have inspired another turnaround at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday after he ...

Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 as the host Milwaukee Bucks continued their record-breaking season with a 127-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in the first of back-to-back, home-and-away ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020