Rose, Pistons hold off Warriors to snap skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 09:47 IST
Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and the visiting Detroit Pistons ended a three-game losing streak with a 111-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in San Francisco, Calif. Rookie Sekou Doumbouya supplied a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in his second career start. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out.

Svi Mykhailiuk and Bruce Brown contributed 14 points apiece, and Christian Wood chipped in nine points and six rebounds. Alec Burks had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Omari Spellman tossed in 23 points with five rebounds and four steals. Damion Lee added 14 points and five rebounds.

Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with the officials. Detroit shot 51.8 percent from the field, while Golden State shot 40.2 percent. The Pistons, who had lost eight of their last nine, also had a 52-32 advantage in points in the paint.

Spellman made all five of his field-goal attempts and scored 14 points as the Warriors led 59-56 at halftime. Rose led the Pistons with 12 points. Detroit's 12 turnovers were turned into 17 points by Golden State. A 13-2 spurt by the Pistons in the third quarter gave them a 73-66 lead. Drummond had a tip-in, two layups and an assist during that span. Rose finished it off with a mid-range shot.

Mykhailiuk hit both free throws on the technicals handed to Green. He then fed Drummond for another layup and a 77-68 lead. A pair of Brown steals led to two fast-break layups and an 81-69 Detroit advantage.

The Warriors then reeled off 11 unanswered points behind Burks, who scored seven of them and added an assist. Brown's putback dunk two minutes in the fourth put Detroit up by five, 87-82. Brown scored again after a Warriors giveaway to make it 91-84.

Doumbouya's corner three nudged Detroit's advantage to 96-86. Brown free throws midway through the quarter increased it to 13 points. The Warriors couldn't mount a rally from that point.

