Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs; Texans, Titans advance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 10:10 IST
UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs; Texans, Titans advance
Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after wild card games on Saturday. (Seeds precede teams)

WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan 5 NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings at 3-New Orleans Saints, 1805 GMT (1:05 p.m. ET)

NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks at 4-Philadelphia Eagles, 2140 GMT (4:40 p.m. ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan 11 NFC-Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at 1-San Francisco 49ers, 2135 GMT (4:35 p.m. ET)

AFC-Titans at 1-Baltimore Ravens, 0115 GMT Jan 12 (8:15 p.m. ET) Sunday, Jan 12

AFC-Texans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC-Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at 2-Green Bay Packers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan 19

AFC Championship, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC Championship, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami

AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-NFL-Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game

The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Bradys storied career.The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback, a six-times Super Bowl winner, i...

Patriots' Brady on possible retirement: 'Unlikely'

Following what could be his last game with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady said Saturday night its unlikely hell retire this offseason. I would say its pretty unlikely, Brady told reporters after his team fell 20-13 to the T...

Ceremonies to honour general killed by US begin in Iran's Ahvaz

Tehran, Jan 5 AFP Ceremonies to honour top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad, began on Sunday in Ahvaz, where his remains arrived from Iraq. State television started a live programme showing tho...

UPDATE 3-Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

Thirty-six people were killed and 23 more injured when a tourist guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday. Officials said rescue operations ended two days after the seven-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020