UPDATE 1-NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs; Texans, Titans advance
The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after wild card games on Saturday. (Seeds precede teams)
WILD CARD ROUND
Saturday AFC-4-Houston Texans 22, 5-Buffalo Bills 19 overtime AFC-6-Tennessee Titans 20, 3-New England Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan 5 NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings at 3-New Orleans Saints, 1805 GMT (1:05 p.m. ET)
NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks at 4-Philadelphia Eagles, 2140 GMT (4:40 p.m. ET)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan 11 NFC-Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at 1-San Francisco 49ers, 2135 GMT (4:35 p.m. ET)
AFC-Titans at 1-Baltimore Ravens, 0115 GMT Jan 12 (8:15 p.m. ET) Sunday, Jan 12
AFC-Texans at 2-Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC-Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at 2-Green Bay Packers, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Jan 19
AFC Championship, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET) NFC Championship, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET)
SUPER BOWL
Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami
AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.