No one has hat-trick in first over: Rohit Sharma after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Irfan Pathan for his spectacular contribution to the game after the left-handed bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-01-2020 10:16 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-01-2020 10:16 IST
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan . Image Credit: ANI

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Irfan Pathan for his spectacular contribution to the game after the left-handed bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The Indian all-rounder is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

"Happy retirement @IrfanPathan you played this game with lot of passion and courage. No one has hat-trick in the first over of the test match Best wishes for your next chapter," Rohit tweeted. The 35-year-old had played a vital role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against arch-rival Pakistan in 2007.

"From swinging the Cricket ball, to swinging the bat for those big hits, you've done India proud so many times. It was a pleasure playing with you. Enjoy your 2nd innings just like you played your 1st," Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted. The left-arm seamer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

