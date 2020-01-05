Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Patriots quarterback Brady says 'unlikely' to retire

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Foxborough
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 10:54 IST
NFL-Patriots quarterback Brady says 'unlikely' to retire
Image Credit: Flickr

Tom Brady said he was "unlikely" to retire following New England's defeat by the Tennessee Titans in a National Football League wild-card playoff game on Saturday. The 42-year-old quarterback, winner of six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is a free agent and speculation has been rife as to whether he will play next year and, if so, where.

Brady did not want to get drawn too much into speculation, but when pressed repeatedly at a post-game press conference offered at least a clue as to his future. "I would say it's pretty unlikely," he said of the possibility of retiring.

"I don't want to get too much into the future. I don't know what's going to happen. No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football, love playing for this team. I don't know what it looks like moving forward." If it turns out to have been Brady's final game for the Patriots, it could hardly have ended in a worse way, as his final pass was intercepted by former teammate Logan Ryan for a victory-clinching Titans touchdown.

As Tennessee players celebrated wildly, Brady strode glumly off the field amid near-silence as shocked New England fans contemplated perhaps the almost unthinkable end of a dynasty. Asked whether this 20-13 defeat particularly hurt considering his age, Brady philosophized.

"We're all running out of time and chances every year that go by. I don't think I'm the only one in that category."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Ceremonies to honor general killed by US begin in Iran's Ahvaz

Ceremonies to honor top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, began on Sunday in Ahvaz, where his remains arrived from Iraq. State television started a live program showing thousands of mourners dre...

UPDATE 3-NFL-Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game

The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Bradys storied career.The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback, a six-times Super Bowl winner, i...

Patriots' Brady on possible retirement: 'Unlikely'

Following what could be his last game with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady said Saturday night its unlikely hell retire this offseason. I would say its pretty unlikely, Brady told reporters after his team fell 20-13 to the T...

UPDATE 3-Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

Thirty-six people were killed and 23 more injured when a tourist guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday. Officials said rescue operations ended two days after the seven-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020