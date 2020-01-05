Myers scores late, Canucks top Rangers to win 7th straight

Tyler Myers scored the game-winning goal in the waning moments, and the Vancouver Canucks won their seventh straight game with a 2-1 home-ice victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves for the Canucks, who jumped back into the Pacific Division's top three. Standing out in his performance was a big-time stop shortly before Myers netted the game-winner.

On "90s Night," complete with the Canucks wearing old-school uniforms, Markstrom kept it a 1-1 game late in regulation with a bygone era stacked-pad save on Jacob Trouba's attempt, after a cross-ice pass set him up with a yawning cage. Soon after, Myers became the hero with his fourth goal of the season -- and third in three games. The lanky defenseman received the puck at the point and sent a long wrist shot that found the mark with 89 seconds left on the clock.

Captain Bo Horvat -- who sent the pass to Myers on the winner -- collected a pair of assists for Vancouver. Vancouver's Antoine Roussel opened the scoring 106 seconds into the clash. While the Canucks were buzzing in the offensive zone, Loui Eriksson's sharp-angled shot was stopped but couldn't be cleared, and Roussel pounced on the loose puck and slipped it home for his fifth goal of the season.

The Canucks are 17-3 this season when scoring the game's first goal. Pavel Buchnevich replied with his seventh goal of the year thanks to a pair of big plays by Chris Kreider. Kreider twice forced turnovers in the offensive zone before he fed a pass across the crease for Buchnevich -- who moments earlier was spattered into the boards -- to finish.

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Rangers, who dropped their last three games of a road trip, falling in Edmonton and Calgary before reaching the West Coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.